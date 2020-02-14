Radio Day observed

LAHORE: A cake-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday at Alhamra by Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with PILAC to celebrate World Radio Day.

The representatives from different organisations attended the ceremony which celebrates the radio as a way of educating people, providing information and promoting freedom of expression across cultures. Each year the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (Unesco) around the world celebrate World Radio Day by planning activities with broadcasters, organisations, and communities around the world.

The theme of this year’s World Radio Day is ‘Radio and Diversity’. It brings the focus on diversity, linguistic and tolerance. Radio is a crucial medium to celebrate humanity, intercultural competence, and democratic citizenship.

On the occasion, Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that the main purpose of observing World Radio Day is to make the public and the media aware of the importance of radio. PILAC DG Saman Rai said that radio encourages decision-makers to establish better access to information through this medium, improve networking and work towards building international cooperation among various broadcasters.