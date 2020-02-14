Seerat conference

University of Education (UOE) organised Seerat Conference for female faculty members, staff and students at its Bank Road Campus here Thursday. The university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Prof Dr Jameela Shaukat, Dr Tahira Abdul Qadous, Dr Mohsina Muneer, Dr Shahida Parveen, faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar held under the theme “Role of women in society and their limitation in light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).” Addressing the conference, the speakers said Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great teacher who taught the humanity love, patience, forgiveness and sacrifice for others and all these qualities were the basic pillars of a peaceful and beautiful society. Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said we should completely follow the Seerat.