Fri Feb 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Seerat conference

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

University of Education (UOE) organised Seerat Conference for female faculty members, staff and students at its Bank Road Campus here Thursday. The university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Prof Dr Jameela Shaukat, Dr Tahira Abdul Qadous, Dr Mohsina Muneer, Dr Shahida Parveen, faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar held under the theme “Role of women in society and their limitation in light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).” Addressing the conference, the speakers said Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great teacher who taught the humanity love, patience, forgiveness and sacrifice for others and all these qualities were the basic pillars of a peaceful and beautiful society. Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said we should completely follow the Seerat.

