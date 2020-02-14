close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Pak-Bahrain special forces exercises conclude

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan-Bahrain joint exercise “Al Babar-IV 2020” concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, the ISPR said on Thursday.

Troops from Kingdom of Bahrain National Guard and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise. Two weeks long exercise focused on counter terrorism techniques, including cordon and search operations, built up area clearance with combat aviation support.

Disabling IED techniques and sniper shooting were also part of the exercise. A high level military delegation from Kingdom of Bahrain, headed by General Abdual Rahman Rashed Al Saad and General Officer Commanding SSG, Major General Mumtaz Hussain, attended the closing ceremony.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan