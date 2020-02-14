Pak-Bahrain special forces exercises conclude

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan-Bahrain joint exercise “Al Babar-IV 2020” concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, the ISPR said on Thursday.

Troops from Kingdom of Bahrain National Guard and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise. Two weeks long exercise focused on counter terrorism techniques, including cordon and search operations, built up area clearance with combat aviation support.

Disabling IED techniques and sniper shooting were also part of the exercise. A high level military delegation from Kingdom of Bahrain, headed by General Abdual Rahman Rashed Al Saad and General Officer Commanding SSG, Major General Mumtaz Hussain, attended the closing ceremony.