Shah Hussain Express bogie catches fire

LAHORE: A bogie of Shah Hussain Express caught fire Thursday at Kotri Bolari Railway Station. Two passengers sustained burn injuries during the fire, who were shifted to a nearby hospital. The burning bogie was detached from the train that was Karachi-bound. The fire that erupted in the train engine was extinguished by the railways staff and locals.
