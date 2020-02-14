close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Shah Hussain Express bogie catches fire

National

Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

LAHORE: A bogie of Shah Hussain Express caught fire Thursday at Kotri Bolari Railway Station. Two passengers sustained burn injuries during the fire, who were shifted to a nearby hospital. The burning bogie was detached from the train that was Karachi-bound. The fire that erupted in the train engine was extinguished by the railways staff and locals.

