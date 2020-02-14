close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Two labourers burnt after touching high voltage wire

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

LAHORE: Two labourers sustained burn injuries after receiving electric shocks in Defence-A Thursday.

Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured labourers to a hospital where their condition was said to be critical.

The labourers yet to be identified were cementing boundary walls of a house when they accidentally touched a high voltage wire and received burn injuries.

