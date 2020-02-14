Two labourers burnt after touching high voltage wire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two labourers sustained burn injuries after receiving electric shocks in Defence-A Thursday.
Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured labourers to a hospital where their condition was said to be critical.
The labourers yet to be identified were cementing boundary walls of a house when they accidentally touched a high voltage wire and received burn injuries.
