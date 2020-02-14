close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Ghani Majeed granted bail

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday accepted the bail petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds in the fake bank accounts case. Majeed is one of the prime accused in the money laundering case with former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and his father Omni Group Chairman Anver Majeed.

Accepting Majeed's bail plea, the court directed him to deposit Rs100 million bonds.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran, ruled that Majeed will undergo treatment at an Islamabad hospital and present himself before the court whenever summoned.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story