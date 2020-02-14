IHC relieves 17 PSB employees

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has relieved 17 employees including some of top Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials who were adjusted in the Board from Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) department.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah has ruled that all those who were adjusted in the PSB through a committee formed by former Minister Khurseed Shah could not become part of the Board.

Petitions against these employees were filed by Waheed Ahmad and Rana Nasarullah who maintained that they were not technically equipped to become part of the Board neither these employees had any genuine reason to become part of the Board. The employees in question failed to submit their appointment letters which were adjusted in the PSB from one of the subordinate departments of the Ministry of Health at that time.