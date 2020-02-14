Cholistan desert jeep rally flags off today

BAHAWALPUR: A total 131 vehicles will participate in 15th Cholistan desert jeep rally including women drivers in Prepared and Stock categories of the country biggest Motor Sports event.

On Friday 55 vehicles would be flagged off for first phase of Prepared category and champion driver of the Cholistan desert jeep rallies Mir Nadir Magsi would be first to be flagged off on the basis of qualifying round result.

Earlier on Thursday technical inspection and registration process of the all participating vehicles as well as drivers and navigators was completed by the technical teams at Dilwash Stadium near Fort Derawer the center place of this world 6 th large desert known as Cholistan Desert while its locally known and called "Rohi".

In connection with Cholistan jeep desert rally a Trade Fair 2020, under Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), was inaugurated near Dilwash stadium to promote the local handicrafts and traditional wearing.

Trade Fair 2020 was inaugurated by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur police range Fayyaz Ahamd Dev, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif IqbalCh amid the big gathering of BCCI office- bearers and members.