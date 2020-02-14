close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
AFP
February 14, 2020

Folau in Dragons squad

Sports

AFP
February 14, 2020

Perpignan, France: Israel Folau could make his Super League rugby debut on Saturday after being included in the Catalans Dragons’ 21-man match-day squad for their home match with Castleford.

Folau, a dual code international, was fired last May by Rugby Australia over a social media post warning "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners. The 30-year-old has been training with the French side for two weeks and was expected to make his Dragons debut at Wakefield last Sunday. But he was left out of the line-up amid the fall out over the French club’s decision to sign him.

