Ighalo kept away from United camp due to virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Odion Ighalo, Manchester United’s January signing from China, has been training away from the club’s facilities as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, British media reported on Thursday. The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season on January 31 -- transfer deadline day -- from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. He is due to meet with his United team-mates for the first time this weekend ahead of Monday’s clash with Chelsea as they have been away at a training camp in Spain -- Ighalo did not travel because of fears he might have problems re-entering the United Kingdom.
LONDON: Odion Ighalo, Manchester United’s January signing from China, has been training away from the club’s facilities as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, British media reported on Thursday. The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season on January 31 -- transfer deadline day -- from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. He is due to meet with his United team-mates for the first time this weekend ahead of Monday’s clash with Chelsea as they have been away at a training camp in Spain -- Ighalo did not travel because of fears he might have problems re-entering the United Kingdom.