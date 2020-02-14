Ighalo kept away from United camp due to virus

LONDON: Odion Ighalo, Manchester United’s January signing from China, has been training away from the club’s facilities as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, British media reported on Thursday. The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season on January 31 -- transfer deadline day -- from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. He is due to meet with his United team-mates for the first time this weekend ahead of Monday’s clash with Chelsea as they have been away at a training camp in Spain -- Ighalo did not travel because of fears he might have problems re-entering the United Kingdom.