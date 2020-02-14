Razzaq ignites cricket passion among students

LAHORE: Cricket Superstar fleet has finally started at Superior University, Lahore and the presence of former test cricketer Abdul Razzaq made the occasion more enthralling. TECNO's Cricket fever is breaking all the records in Lahore with the electrifying ardor of students, taking part in various cricket combats. The cricket legend, Abdul Razzaq, is regarded as the youngest cricketer in the world to take a Test cricket, hat-trick in a match. He is globally recognised as one of the most cultured bowlers belonging to Lahore. He ignited the passion for cricket among students and spent many hours among the participants. He gave interesting tips to the students and taught them various tricks, regarding the art of cricket. Later, he shared with them his struggle of emerging as a phenomenal Cricketer and highly encouraged the blooming cricket enthusiasts. Students were thrilled to have Razzaq among them. They participated with full zeal and zest in all the challenges such as, "Hit Your Aim", "60 sec challenge" and "Dart Game". The participants took many selfies with the cricket legend.