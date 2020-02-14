Sammy wants to see PSL-5 as the best

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy has on Thursday said that he wants the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be the best out of all seasons. The two-time Twenty20 International (T20I) World Cup winning captain talked to media at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) after a practice session and shared his excitement. “It is great to be here. I am the first one here. I am so excited about the tournament being [played] here in Pakistan. Back in 2017 when the final was in Lahore, it was a step in bring back cricket here. “To have the entire tournament here in 2020 is just amazing. I can’t wait to play in front of the Pakistani fans. “All my life I have been playing cricket away or at home. People love seeing their stars and Pakistan players have missed that. Now to have cricket coming back more often here, it means the world to everybody. “I really want PSL 5 to be the best out of all of them. As players and as fans, let’s showcase to the world how great it is to play cricket here. “I will play according to the team requirement. Peshawar Zalmi have been to three consecutive finals and lost the last two but this year we want to go all the way.”