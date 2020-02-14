Ex-KCCA chief Bukhari pays tributes to Waqar

KARACHI: Prof Syed Siraj-ul Bukhari, the longest serving office-bearer of the Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA), has paid rich tributes to Pakistan’s former Test batsman, Waqar Hasan, who passed away here at a local hospital the other day.

“The passing away of Waqar Hasan, the last surviving member of Pakistan’s first-ever Test team, has made the entire cricket community sorrowful and heavy-hearted,” Prof Siraj Bukhari, who served the KCCA as President Honorary Secretary for long.

Bukhari said: “Besides being a stylish middle-order batsman and a safe fielder, he was an able leader who inspired his teammates with his positive approach. After being Pakistan’s highest run-getter in the inaugural Test series against India in 1952-53. He continued to score consistently at the international level and was regarded as a dependable batsman. He was certainly one of the pillars on whom the Pakistan team rested in the formative years.”

“Acclaimed as one of the most respected personalities of Pakistan cricket, the soft-spoken Waqar has left a legacy and he will always be remembered and missed,” Bukhari concluded.