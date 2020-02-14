Sindh, KP emerge winners in Blind Cricket

LAHORE: Sindh and KP won their respective matches on day four of 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League on Thursday.

In the first match Sindh beat Balochistan by 78 runs at the PAF Faisal Airbase Ground. Sindh batting first made huge total of 428 for the loss of 3 wickets in 40 overs. Sanauallah played an incredible knock of unbeaten 235. For Sindh other to do well was Shahzaib Hyder who made 52 not out. Sajid Nawaz took 2 wickets.

Balochitsan, in reply, made 350 for the loss of 7 wickets in 40 overs. Muhammad Usman made 129 and Muhammad Arsalan scored unbeaten 89. Shahzaib Hayder took 4 wickets. Sanaullah was named the man of the match. In the other KP beat Islamabad by four wickets at the Rashid Latif Academy ground.

Helped by tons of Muhammad Safdar 112 and Muhammad Rashid 103 Islamabad made mammoth 440 for the loss of 7 wickets. Anees Javed also played well for 95. For KP Riasat Khan took 2 wickets. The target of 441 runs was made easy by the veterans Muhammad Akram and Tahir Ali. Muhammad Akram played another gem of an innings and got out after scoring 211. Tahir Ali kept his head cool after the departure of Muhammad Akam and took his team home with unbeaten 78. KP chased the target in 37.4 overs for the loss of 6 wickets.