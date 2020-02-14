close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
AFP
February 14, 2020

France arrests ETA ex-leader to hand him over to Spain

World

BAYONNE: A former leader of Basque separatist group ETA was arrested on a European warrant in France Thursday as he reported to police for a regular bail check-in. David Pla, 45, was arrested in the town of Hendaye in southwest France on a European warrant sought by Spain and validated by a Paris appeals court last November, his lawyer Xantiana Cachenaut told AFP.

He will be handed over to Spanish authorities in the coming hours or days. Pla was arrested in France in September 2015, at the same time as ETA co-leader Iratxe Sorzabal, in what was then seen as a major blow to the armed group which has since disbanded. They were convicted in February last year and sentenced to five and seven years in prison respectively for “association with criminals with a terrorist aim” between 2008 and 2015. Pla was freed on bail shortly after, having served most of his term awaiting trial. Cachenaut expressed “concern” about her client´s arrest, which she described as “disgraceful from a judicial point of view.

Once he is handed over to Spain, she said, “there will be arguments about his freedom before a Spanish judge (but)... we no longer have much faith in the justice system.

