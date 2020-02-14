Will Facebook Dating swipe online lovebirds out of digital nest?

PARIS: All’s fair in electronic love and dating — or is it? The battle for hearts and minds of couples seeking their perfect match online has taken a new turn. If you’re a flirty mobile warrior Tindering on the brink or Bumbling from one swipe to the next be aware there’s another game in town as Facebook muscles in to place its own tanks on the lawn.

As online dating becomes the virtual norm — some experts suggest half of British couples will meet that way come the end of the decade — Facebook’s gradual arrival on the dating scene looks set to shake up the market. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg promised at the outset a service designed “for building real long-term relationships — not just hook-ups. But rivals are not quaking in their boots just yet, despite the size of the social media giant’s global footprint with more than two billion monthly active users, some of whose data it now could leverage for romantic purposes.

Facebook chose Thursday, the eve of Valentine’s Day, to explain it had yet to launch its dating service in Europe because Ireland’s data protection authorities had inspected on Monday its European HQ in Dublin to collect information to fully assess the privacy impact of the app. “It’s really important that we get the launch of Facebook Dating right so we are taking a bit more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market,” the tech giant said in a statement to AFP. For Didier Rappaport, founder and managing director of popular French dating app Happn — motto, ‘crushes don’t fall from the sky’, “we’ve seen nothing change in terms of market share” since Facebook began rolling out its app in the Americas and parts of Asia last year. He adds a fundamental issue is whether social networks are a good fit for dating. “Are social networks and meeting up a match? In my view, no, as what marks out a social network is the sharing of information — whereas dating moves into the intimate sphere,” he said. Julien Pillot, a researcher and lecturer at leading French business school Inseec, said Facebook has “copied everything which worked well on other applications and added two or three functionalities. What interests them is getting users to link in the sharing of private content.