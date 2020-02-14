No marriage, no problem: Indian apps offer couples privacy for a price

MUMBAI: A new raft of Indian apps which offer rooms to unmarried couples are helping overturn traditional norms in a country where premarital sex remains taboo. From StayUncle and BreviStay, which offer hourly packages, to Softbank-funded Oyo, which allows users to search for couple-friendly hotels via its ´Relationship Mode´, young entrepreneurs are tapping into a previously neglected market to lucrative effect. The development is good news for Pooja, a Mumbai-based PR executive who tried to check in to a hotel with her then boyfriend in 2016 and found that the romantic experience quickly turned ugly as staff enquired about her marital status. “I could feel them judging me,” Pooja, whose name has been changed on her request, told AFP. Stung by their questions, she decided to lie.