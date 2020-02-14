close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
AFP
February 14, 2020

Porn movie shot at holy site outrages Myanmar

World

February 14, 2020

YANGON: Outrage is growing in Myanmar after the emergence of a 12-minute porn video shot in Bagan, the country´s best-known tourist hotspot and UNESCO heritage site of thousands of hallowed Buddhist pagodas. The video was posted on PornHub by users “YeeesYeeesYeees”, who describe themselves as a 23-year-old Italian couple with piercings and tattoos. According to the site, the pair boasts more than 81,000 subscribers and over 35 million video views since they joined 11 months ago. But the couple´s naked antics against one of Bagan´s ancient pagodas have been less than well-received in Myanmar, with condemnation spreading online. “Our Bagan pagodas are The Holy Land,” wrote Mg Khin Gyi on Facebook with multiple angry emojis.

