Venezuela asks ICC to probe US sanctions

THE HAGUE: Venezuela said Thursday it had asked the International Criminal Court to investigate US sanctions against Nicolas Maduro´s government as possible crimes against humanity. Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that in a “historic event” he had formally referred the issue to the prosecutor of the Hague-based tribunal as being a form of “economic warfare”. “We believe unilateral coercive measures are crimes against humanity against the population of Venezuela,” Arreaza said.
