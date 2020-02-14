close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
AFP
February 14, 2020

Venezuela asks ICC to probe US sanctions

World

THE HAGUE: Venezuela said Thursday it had asked the International Criminal Court to investigate US sanctions against Nicolas Maduro´s government as possible crimes against humanity. Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that in a “historic event” he had formally referred the issue to the prosecutor of the Hague-based tribunal as being a form of “economic warfare”. “We believe unilateral coercive measures are crimes against humanity against the population of Venezuela,” Arreaza said.

