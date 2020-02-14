close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

Saudi minister denies any plans for crown prince to meet Israeli PM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Thursday denied media reports of a possible meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid speculation about normalizing ties between Gulf Arab states and Israel. “There is no meeting planned between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya English website in response to reports that included Israel’s daily Haaretz. “Saudi Arabia’s policy has been very clear since the beginning of this conflict. There are no relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the Kingdom stands firmly behind Palestine.” “Short of that, Saudi policy will remain steadfast,” he added.

