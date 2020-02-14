Ex-White House chief of staff rips Trump

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump´s respected former chief of staff let rip against the “illegal” scheme in Ukraine that led to impeachment, The Atlantic reported Thursday, drawing an angry response from the US president.

In an unusually blunt speech late Wednesday, retired Marine Corps general John Kelly also criticized Trump´s policies on North Korea, immigration and intervention in the case of a special forces soldier accused of war crimes. Kelly, who served in the White House from 2017-2019, sprang to the defense of national security advisor Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump in his impeachment probe, only to be fired last Friday in apparent retaliation. Vindman lodged an alert after hearing Trump make his now infamous phone call to new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July last year, demanding a probe into Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden. Vindman, a decorated army officer, was reacting as he should any time on hearing “an illegal order,” Kelly said in the address at Drew University in New Jersey, The Atlantic reported. “We teach them, ´Don´t follow an illegal order. And if you´re ever given one, you´ll raise it to whoever gives it to you that this is an illegal order, and then tell your boss.´” Responding on Twitter, Trump disparaged Kelly as in “way over his head” as chief of staff. “He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X´s, he misses the action & just can´t keep his mouth shut,” Trump said, adding that Kelly´s silence was “a military and legal obligation.