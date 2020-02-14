close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
AFP
February 14, 2020

Weather-hit Bundesliga derby rescheduled for March 11

Sports

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach’s home game against Cologne, which was postponed last Sunday due to Storm Ciara, has been rescheduled for March 11 at 1730 GMT, the German Football League (DFL) announced Thursday.

The early kick-off time is necessary to avoid clashing with the Champions League, round of 16, second leg matches between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, as well as Liverpool against Atletico Madrid the same night.

There is just over 50 kilometres (30 miles) between Moenchengladbach and Cologne and the Rhineland derby was also rescheduled to avoid the period of February 20-25, when a series of street carnivals are planned in the region.

