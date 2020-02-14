Chinese Grand Prix, Hong Kong Sevens add to Asia’s sports calendar chaos

HONG KONG: The deadly COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is causing chaos across Asia’s sporting calendar.

Some of the continent’s most prestigious sports events, including Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix and the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens have been postponed although Tokyo has pledged that this year’s 2020 Olympics, due to begin on July 24, will go ahead as planned.

Here is the latest rundown of Asian sporting spectacles already affected by the outbreak and those that could follow suit:

- Motorsport -

The Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 was postponed on Wednesday after the governing body FIA took advice from its partners in China “to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans”.

Nothing has been announced regarding the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 5 on a Hanoi street circuit.

- Rugby union -

Sevens World Series tournaments in Hong Kong on April 3-5 and Singapore the following weekend have been postponed, World Rugby announced on Thursday. The Singapore tournament will now take place on October 10-11 and Hong Kong a week later on October 16-18, concluding the 10-stop world series.

The world-famous Hong Kong Sevens has not missed a year since it was founded in 1976 — it played on during the deadly 2003 SARS outbreak in the city — and it is hoped the three-day extravaganza can continue that proud run by being played in October instead.

- Golf -

The elite women’s US LPGA Tour cancelled all three of its lucrative early-season events in Asia in Thailand, Singapore and Thailand with a combined prize purse of more than $5 million.

The European Tour is expected to postpone its China Open at Shenzhen in April, with an announcement soon. The Asian Tour told AFP Thursday that next month’s Malaysia Open and Royal’s Cup in Thailand were still going ahead with precautions such as temperature checks and travel declarations.

The US PGA Tour’s third-tier China Series has postponed two qualifying events, which had already been moved to Thailand and Indonesia, until early May.

- Athletics -

The World Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed for a year.

The Hong Kong Marathon, due to take place on Sunday, was cancelled. World Athletics is scheduled to host an elite Diamond League meeting in Shanghai on May 16.

- Badminton -

The China Masters tournament from February 25 to March 1 has been shelved, the Badminton World Federation said, while indicating that the Asia Championships in Wuhan from April 21-26 are likely to follow suit.