Darren Sammy wants PSL-5 to be ‘the best out of all seasons’

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s skipper Darren Sammy on Thursday said that he wants the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be the best out of all seasons.

“I really want the PSL-5 to be the best out of all of them. As players and as fans let’s show the world how great it is to play cricket here,” the 36-year old former West Indies skipper and the two-time T20 World Cup winner told reporters here at the National Stadium.

Sammy is the first foreign player to have arrived in the city which will host the opening ceremony of the PSL-5 on February 20.

Sammy had a practice session at National Stadium on Thursday. “Its good to be here. I am the first one here. I am so excited about the tournament being here in Pakistan. Back in 2017 when the final was in Lahore it was a step to bring cricket back here and to have the entire tournament here,” said Sammy, who had led Zalmi to a title victory in the PSL-2 in 2017.

“The 2020 is just amazing,” Sammy said, who has played 38 Tests and 126 ODIs for the West Indies. The St Lucia-born all-rounder said he cannot wait to play in front of the Pakistani crowd. “I cannot wait to play in front of Pakistani fans. It’s a great feeling,” he said.

“I have said it before that all in my life I have been playing cricket away and at home. I see how the people at home love to see their stars and you know Pakistani players have missed that,” said Sammy, under whose captaincy Zalmi reached finals for three successive times out of four editions of the PSL.

With the first edition exclusively hosted by Dubai, matches were conducted in Pakistan later on but this time the country’s major T20 event is being held entirely in the country. Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore will be hosting the matches with the final to be conducted in the Punjab capital on March 22.

“I always try to do what is required for the team. Sometimes we need big sixes and I love hitting sixes. Over the years Peshawar Zalmi’s strength has been that its playing as a team. In three editions we reached final and lost the last two and this time we will go all the way,” he said.

Sammy always has been an admirer of Pakistani food. “I tried different food but I tell people that the food in Pakistan is always good,” Zalmi’s skipper added.

Sammy has also played 68 T20 internationals besides having played 304 T20s as he has been playing professional cricket for quite sometime in the entire world. Besides Sammy, Zalmi also have in their line-up hard-hitting West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, young English cricketer Tom Banton, West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite, English Test cricketer Liam Dawson and England’s Lewis Gregory. England’s Liam Livingstone is in the supplementary pool.