Erdogan's visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Islamabad for a two-day official visit. This visit is quite significant as it is taking place amidst a number of regional crises; from Kashmir to President Trump's controversial Middle East peace plan. Given Pakistan's serious challenges on the economic front, this visit seems to be a golden opportunity to woo Turkish investors.

On the diplomatic front, the government should grasp the opportunity to repair the damage caused by Islamabad's sudden decision not to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit. There is surely a convergence of interests and a strong bond linking our two countries, Turkey has supported Pakistan during FATF sessions, helping us avoid the blacklist. Furthermore, it sees eye-to-eye with us on a number of key issues including Kashmir and the Afghanistan peace process. We should take this visit as an opportunity to strengthen and further diplomatic and national security relations between our two countries.

Adnan Shah

Khairpur