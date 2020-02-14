close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

New friends

February 14, 2020

The recent rain check taken by Pakistan for the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019, highlights a deepening dilemma. Turkey and Malaysia are actively supporting the Pakistani stance on Kashmir and there is great potential to strengthen ties with both these countries. For far too long our foreign policy has remained stagnant.

We cannot let reservations from other countries hamper our efforts to climb up the ladder of effective 'Pakistan first' diplomacy. We are a proud, sovereign nation and should not let ourselves be bullied by others. It is high time Pakistan reviewed its foreign policy and re-evaluated our relationship with our so called 'allies.’

Danyal Hasan Khan

Islamabad

