close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 14, 2020

Is that us?

Newspost

 
February 14, 2020

The net tax revenue has increased. The exchange rate has stabilized. People from abroad are showing confidence. World institutions including the IMF, Bloomberg, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Moody's are recognizing the government's economic policies.

It almost seems as though Mr Hafeez Sheikh was talking about some other country while addressing the National Assembly session.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost