Raising awareness

This refers to the letter ‘Public executions' (Feb 10, 2020) by Barrister Arsalan Raja. The writer has justifiably argued that barbaric crimes may not be prevented by barbaric punishments. Experience has shown that severe punishment like beheadings or lashings administrated have failed to reduce heinous crimes in the countries where they have been administered. The best solution to the problem of child abuse and murder is raising awareness among parents, children and the wider public.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston