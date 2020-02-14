Shopkeepers get possession of shops at Zulfiqarabad Terminal

Traders at the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal on Thursday got the possession of shops at the terminal’s parking area on Thursday.

Congratulating the shopkeepers on the allotment, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar assured them the construction work would complete soon. Those who have not submitted their challans so far, the mayor has asked them to submit them at their earliest to get possession. The mayor was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the demarcation and the possession of the shops at the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal.

“The phase II of the project will also start soon,” he said. “The Sindh government is requested to take the measures for shifting of oil tankers from Shirin Jinnah Colony to the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal.”

He said the construction cost of these shops would be included in the rent. “The facilities provided here are a thousand times better than what was available in Shirin Jinnah Colony,” he said, adding that those who protested against the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for fully implementing the directive of the Supreme Court should see that no injustice had been made to anyone as everyone got his right.

The mayor said the residents should be given alternative places before being taken out from their houses in the wake of the anti-encroachment operation to clear the way of the Karachi Circular Railway.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for supporting the stance of empowering the local bodies institutions. Akhtar said the support from the prime minister for the local bodies would not only strengthen these organisations but also pave the way for more progress in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the project director Raza Abbas said all facilities had been provided for parking of the tankerst. The vice president of the People’s Lines Welfare Association, Raja Shakoor, said a few people were used by some elements, however, “their nefarious designs would not be succeeded”.