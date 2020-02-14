Oil company fire

A fire broke out in an oil company located near Murtaza Chowrangi in the Korangi Industrial Area police remits.

According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out at around 2:30pm in one of the portions of the company. Four fire tenders participated in extinguishing the blaze. The firefighters were able to control the blaze after hectic efforts of one hour.

The actual cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained. No loss of life was reported in the incident as the workers evacuated the building by themselves.