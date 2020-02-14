close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Fire damages restaurant in Clifton

Karachi

A fire damaged in a restaurant located in Block 5 of the upscale neighbourhood of Clifton on Thursday. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, initially, the restaurant staff attempted to extinguish the fire on their own; however, police reached the scene and informed the fire department about the fire. Fire tenders reached the scene and participated in the fire extinguishing work and put out the blaze in half-an-hour.

The firefighters said the fire damaged the kitchen and its surrounding area. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

