Criminology students at KU protest over fee hike, no facilities

Students of the University of Karachi’s Department of Criminology held a protest against the varsity’s administration on Thursday to demand that they withdraw the 40 per cent fee hike undertaken over the past year.

They boycotted their classes and held a demonstration outside the administration block of the university. They said they were not being provided with many important facilities.

BS final-year student Abdul Hannan said that back in 2016, when he got an admission in the criminology department, the tuition fee was Rs13,000, but the fee was raised later.

In December 2019 the BS programme newcomers submitted Rs29,500 in fee. The calculation shows that the KU administration has raised the tuition fee by 127 per cent in three years.

At the time of admission the students were promised that the criminology department would provide them with all the facilities, such as a functional forensic laboratory, a digital library and multimedia classrooms.

However, none of these faculties have been provided to the students by the university administration. Moreover, there is a lack of classrooms, the toilets are broken and potable water is unavailable in the criminology department.

Commenting on the academic activities in the department, a student named Sadia Khan said the classrooms in the department are said to be designed for 80 students, but hardly 35 of them can be accommodated in them. She added that the library lacks reference books.

The protesters claimed that the KU administration discriminates against only students of the criminology department, while students of other departments that are functioning under the arts and social sciences faculties pay Rs13,500 in tuition fee.

The criminology students said that if their grievances are not heard, they will continue their protest and also exercise every legal right that they possess.

KU Student Adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali claimed that the university treats students of all departments equally. He said the university’s acting vice-chancellor had met a five-member committee of the protesters at his office and assured them they would be provided with all possible facilities.

Ali said the VC had told the students to contact the office of the student adviser if they faced any difficulty. About the hike in tuition fee, the adviser said the criminology department was built as a self-finance department, which was why their fee was higher than that of other departments.

He explained that the computer science department was functioning under the science faculty, but there was a difference between the computer science tuition fee and that of the chemistry department.

He said the hike in fee varies every year as usual.