Fri Feb 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

PHMA threatens govt of strike

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

LAHORE: Members of the value-added knitwear industry have threatened to go on strike, if government’s commitment of providing electricity to the export sector at regionally competitive rate of 7.5 cents/kWh is not fulfilled by next Monday, February 17, a statement said.

The executive body, as well as the majority members of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) in a meeting on Thursday at the PHMA zonal office with its vice chairman Shafiq Butt in the chair, have assured their leadership that the entire export industry is ready to come to streets for mass protests, if the surcharges and extra levies are not taken back immediately.

The PHMA vice chairman said the body in its next meeting, scheduled on Tuesday, February 18, will decide the future strategy. If PM’s commitment is not honoured by the government, the value-added textile industry will not be able to survive, Butt said, adding that the exports would not improve due to inefficiencies in the energy sector.

