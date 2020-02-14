close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

Gold prices up Rs300/tola

Business

February 14, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion rates increased Rs300/tola in the local market on Thursday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold prices rose to Rs90,650/tola. Similarly, bullion rate of 10 grams moved up Rs257 to Rs77,718. In the international market, gold prices rose $7 to $1,573/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

