Gold prices up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates increased Rs300/tola in the local market on Thursday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold prices rose to Rs90,650/tola. Similarly, bullion rate of 10 grams moved up Rs257 to Rs77,718. In the international market, gold prices rose $7 to $1,573/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.