Forex reserves rise to $18.735bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $18.735 billion during the week ended February 7 from $18.644 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $157 million to $12.430 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $6.304 billion from $6.370 billion.
