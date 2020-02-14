close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

‘Coronavirus will not impact Tokyo Olympics’

Sports

February 14, 2020

TOKYO: Cancelling or postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is not being considered despite the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have said.

A number of sporting events have moved after the outbreak which has killed more than 1,350 people and infected ten of thousands more in China.

The Chinese Grand Prix, due to take place in April, has been postponed, while athletics, golf and football have also been impacted.

But Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said the Games would open as planned on July 24.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, he said: “I want to again state clearly that cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games has not been considered.”

John Coates, from the International Olympic Committee, added: “Of course we have unexpected issues to deal with, for example the coronavirus outbreak is one event.

