Is that us?

The net tax revenue has increased. The exchange rate has stabilized. People from abroad are showing confidence. World institutions including the IMF, Bloomberg, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Moody's are recognizing the government's economic policies.
It almost seems as though Mr Hafeez Sheikh was talking about some other
country while addressing the National Assembly session.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
