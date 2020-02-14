US sale of air defence system to India may ‘disturb regional peace’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed concern over the approval of the United States for the sale of integrated air defence weapon system to India, saying the step would disturb the peace of already volatile region.

“The decision of US will have serious impact on the stability of the region,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at a weekly press briefing.

The US Department of State on Monday approved a possible sale to India of military equipment, comprising an integrated air defense weapon system (IADWS).

According to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency, the cost of the sale, if finalised, would be approximately $1.867 billion. The Foreign Office spokesperson said the South Asia could not afford a race on weaponry among the nations.

On Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), she said the 193rd day of lockdown had deprived the people from basic amenities of life as the valley had turned into a human jail. She expressed concern over the continuous ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control resulting in several casualties. She said Pakistan had warned the international community of any possible false flag operation by India.

Such provocations by the RSS-inspired Bharatia Janta Party government were designed to distract the consistent human rights violations, being carried out in the IOJ&K, she added.

She called upon the international community to take notice of the situation as any irresponsible act by India could prove disastrous to regional peace and stability.

On the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, she said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed unique brotherly relationship as both supported each other on important issues. She said the visit would further strengthen existing relationship into a more meaningful partnership.

On the upcoming visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Pakistan on February 16-17, the spokesperson said he would attend a conference, marking the 40 years of Pakistan hosting the Afghan refugees.

She said the conference would be attended by representatives from 20 countries as the occasion would showcase Pakistan’s goodwill and compassion for refugees for four decades. She said the UN Secretary General would also visit Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

On favour from other countries for voting on upcoming decision on Financial Action Task Force (FATF), she said: “We are always hopeful, always optimistic.

We have international partners who would support us.”