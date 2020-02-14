Imran wants national action plan to check food adulteration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed that the process be expedited for the formulation of a National Action Plan within a week to counter adulteration in edible items and to check prices of various edible commodities.

The Prime Minister was chairing a review meeting regarding prices of edible commodities, price control, hoarding, profiteering and counter measures to check adulteration in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, PM’s Adviser on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officials of the respective ministries. Chief Ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces and other senior officials also participated through video-link.

The Prime Minister directed for expediting the process for the establishment of a National Demand Supply Cell to maintain the prices of essential commodities like wheat, sugar and prices and demand and supply of other commodities and crops. Provincial chief secretaries briefed the Prime Minister about tendency of adulteration in essential food items like milk, ghee, edible oil, drinking water, meat, pulses and other items.

Taking strict notice of adulteration in edible items, he said adulteration in food items would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those who were playing with the lives of people. The Prime Minister asked the chief secretaries to establish a National Action Plan and a road map within one week to check this curse and prepare a comprehensive policy for the next meeting.

He was informed that as a whole the prices of essential food commodities and other items remained stable in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and Islamabad while prices of some items decreased. However, the Prime Minister was told that prices of various commodities witnessed increase in Sindh province.

The Prime Minister expressed serious concern over increase in prices of flour in Karachi and directed the chief secretary Sindh to ensure immediate steps to control flour price and take effective administrative measures against hoarders and profiteers.