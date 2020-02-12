FIA summons wives of 34 govt officials in BISP scam

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the wives of 34 officers of

various government departments in connection with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) scandal, it was learnt.

Reports said notices have been issued to the wives of 34 officers of grade-14 to grade-17 who were receiving cash assistance from the BISP.

Some officials have already been summoned and questioned in connection with the scandal.

The report will be sent to the Federal Investigation Agency director general on completion of the inquiry.

Police hold open forum through social media

The regional police officer Hazara held a ‘khuli katchehri’ through social media to receive calls and messages from the complainants.

He also issued immediate directives to address the problems being faced by the people.

An official said that around 40,000 people were online during the ‘khuli katchehri’ while over 60 people made calls to acting Regional Police Officer Hazara Javed Iqbal Wazir between 2pm to 4pm.

Javed Iqbal is the District Police Officer of Abbottabad and has been given acting charge of regional police officer Hazara for the last few days.

The official said that a federal minister from Haripur as well as an elected member from Kohistan were among those who called the regional police officer in connection with some issues related to the force.

"We will hold such events regularly to provide relief to the public.

Anyone can call and lodge a complaint with the DPO and regional police officer who will issue immediate instructions to the force to address the issue," said the acting regional police officer.

All the district police officers will now hold online katchehris to listen to the problems of the people and issue directives on weekly basis.

Transgender complains of torture

Another transgender on Tuesday approached the local police with complaint that a local kidnapped her from the limits of Hashtnagri Police Station.

The transgender, Gurgura, told police that she was on way to her residence when one Javed allegedly intercepted her. She added the accused along with accomplices kidnapped her and took her to an unknown location where she was tortured. She maintained that she managed to escape from their captivity.

Police officials said that they had started investigation into the incident. A transgender on Monday told police she was sexually assaulted by three men in the limits of Gulbahar Police Station.