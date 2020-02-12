‘Pending pension cases of female teachers to be decided in a month’

JHANG: Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun on Tuesday said the pending promotion and pension cases of female teaching staff of colleges will be decided within a month.

He said this while addressing a meeting of male and female college principals of the district at Government College for Women Jhang Sadar. The minister said that the matter of shortage of administration staff at colleges and the Higher Education Department (HED) offices level had been addressed. The minister allowed the Government College for Women Jhang Sadar administration to complete the registration process of BS English subject with GC University Faisalabad to secure the academic year of 75 girl students of the college. Later, during a media talk held at Circuit House, the minister said that no nation could make progress without excellence in the higher education sector.

The government was focusing on improving academic standards by providing resources to universities at the district level across Punjab. He said that it had been decided that boys and girls colleges in Punjab would be affiliated with the district level varsities to extend quality education. He said that in past, huge funds were utilised for the establishment of new colleges without justification and need. Yasir Humayun said that the government was committed to make reforms in the higher education sector by extending computerised administration and academic system. The HED would also establish an institute for higher education management to extend research training for excellence in teaching and research of international standards, he added. The minister also chaired the ninth meeting of the Syndicate Committee of the University of Jhang in which several decisions were taken for enhancing academic activities.