PUTA wants ban on recruitment in KP varsities lifted

PESHAWAR: Expressing serious concern over the ban on recruitment in public sector universities, including University of Peshawar, Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) President Dr Fazle Nasir has demanded the government to immediately lift the ban.

Through a statement issued here on Tuesday, Fazle Nasir said that the ban was totally illegal and a blatant violation of the autonomy of the public sector universities. He said that the teachers’ representative body would voice concern against the illegal step of the governor/chancellor public sector universities and use every constitutional mean to ensure unhindered continuation of academic and research activities in the seats of learning. The PUTA president maintained that there was no room for such decisions in the law and the universities’ act. The government had already reduced the tenure of the vice-chancellors from four to three years, he added. "All the affairs at the universities would get suspended if six months of the short tenure suffer ban," he said, adding, the situation was already deteriorating in the universities due to the lingering financial crunch. "The government should take back the decision without any delay in the best interest of the country," he maintained.