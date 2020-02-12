Residents resent bid to rename village road

PESHAWAR: The residents of Landi Arbab village have condemned the move to rename the main Landi Yarghajo (Arbab) road as Jansher Khan Road and asked the government to take back the notification forthwith.

A grand meeting of the local elders, workers of almost all the political parties, formerly elected members of the local bodies (LG) and a large number of youth was held at hujra Arbab (Sarkar). Arbab Nisar Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former district convener, had convened the meeting wherein elders Haji Mir Ahmad Khan, Mustajab Khan Mazdooryar, former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from the area Hakim Ibrahim Qasmi, former union council nazim Zahid Hussain, ex-UC nazim Ashfaq and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s town council member Ijaz Saraf addressed the meeting.

Mustajab Khan said they were proud of the achievements of legendry squash champion Jansher Khan, who was also a Pakhtun and belonged to our nearby village Nawan Kally (Nodeh Payan). He said they could not allow anyone, including the incumbent government, to interfere in their rich culture and spoil the sacrifices of their elders by renaming the local without the consent of the local people.

Criticizing the government’s move, former MPA Ibrahim Qasmi and former UC nazim Zahid Hussain said that those who floated the idea to rename an old road should think to rename the meaningless ancestral village of Jansher Khan - Nawan Killay, or the union council from where he belongs, Nodeh Payan after Jansher Khan.

They added “If the government is so interested to name something after Jansher Khan then it should establish a sports stadium in Landi Arbab village and name it after the squash legend. “We have a number of our own legendry people like late Qazi Attaullah, former federal minister for Education in the Congress government in pre-partition era, Nawab Noor Muhammad Khan, who was chief of Mohmand, one of the freedom fighters, but wouldn’t let anyone snatch our history for personal or political gains,” he said.

The meeting through a resolution rejected the government’s notification and vowed to take up the issue to the extreme limits. It urged the elected representatives to sense their due responsibilities.

The PTI former Town council member Ijaz Saraf informed the meeting that he had already taken the issue with the respective lawmaker, and assured on behalf of MPA to take back the notification in the next cabinet meeting.

They announced a legal committee comprising Peshawar High Court Bar Association former president Fida Gul advocate, Arbab Afzal Hayat advocate, Wajid Khan advocate, Qazi Ashfaq Ahmad, Zahir Khan advocate, Muhammad Israr advocate, Saeed Khan advocate and Arshad Ali advocate, to discuss the matter in detail and draft a case and file a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court challenging the government notification of renaming Landi Arbab road.

The next meeting in this connection would be called after taking up the issue with the government through the respective elected representatives, and finalizing the draft for the case.