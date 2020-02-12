close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 12, 2020

IHC summons capital chief commissioner, IGP in PTM case

National

A
APP
February 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner, inspector general of police (IGP) in person on next date of hearing in a case pertaining to registration of first information report (FIR) against activists of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The bench also sought explanation from the area magistrate who issued orders for the registration of the FIR.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan