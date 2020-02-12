IHC summons capital chief commissioner, IGP in PTM case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner, inspector general of police (IGP) in person on next date of hearing in a case pertaining to registration of first information report (FIR) against activists of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The bench also sought explanation from the area magistrate who issued orders for the registration of the FIR.