IEC imposes 46-hour ban on BJP leader

ISLAMABAD: Indian Election Commission has imposed a 48-hour ban on BJP politician Kapil Mishra who termed Delhi Assembly elections as Pakistan-India match.

He tweeted the message that triggered a controversy in the campaign which is over now. According to media reports the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues its winning streak in the 2020 Delhi election, leading with 62 out of 70 seats and BJP with 8, its senior leader has made a counterattack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The latter derided its main opponent AAP's chief as a “terrorist” and the “Delhi election as a Pakistan-India match.”

As the TV channels showed Delhi's ruling party AAP is set to score a win on Tuesday in the 8 February legislative elections, Sanjay Singh, a senior politician in the AAP said “India has won in the Pakistan-India match”.

The remark came in response to a sarcastic comment made during poll campaigning by the opposition BJP's Prakash Javadekar and his fellow party member Kapil Mishra to describe what the election meant for their party. “It is Pakistan and Hindustan’s match, Hindustan has won. People who had labeled it as Pakistan-India match have shown that India has won. Twenty million people of Delhi have shown that their son Kejriwal is not a terrorist and is a Hindu nationalist", said Sanjay Singh while addressing people gathered at the AAP office in Delhi.

Singh made the counterattack over the scathing remarks by BJP minister Prakash Javadekar and Kapil Mishra in which the Delhi chief was called a terrorist and the Delhi electoral battle was called a Pakistan-India match.

Sanjay Singh: It was Pakistan and India match and India has won. Hindustan jeet gya hai. The party's official account shared a meme from a Shah Rukh Khan film expressing its emotions and taking a jibe at the controversy.

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal also celebrated his wife Sunita’s birthday at the headquarters as her birthday coincided with Delhi election result day.