Parliament should have been united on issues of women: Kashmala

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq Tuesday said Parliament should have been united on the issues of women.

“It was a responsibility of all of us to ensure the prestige of workplace and women should also break their silence against injustices,” she said in an interview to the Jang Group on the eve of National Day of Women, which will be observed today (Wednesday).

In an interview to the Jang Group, she said the law of protection against harassment was not restricted to women but its scope should also be widened to men and transgenders.

“If any man faces harassment, he can also contact the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment,” she said.

Kashmala said women should also break their silence on injustices and harassment and also should not consider themselves insecure.

She said after the enactment of legislation for women rights to property and inheritance, it also comes under the scope of the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment.

She said cases of harassment were decided in two months under the law.

"But the real issue is awareness among the people,” she said. She said access to federal ombudsman with a complaint was very easy and there was no need for a lawyer for registering the complaint.

“Complaints are also received through online access,” she said.

Kashmala Tariq said sending messages to a woman colleague be it of “Good Morning” or inviting for a cup of tea and/or attempt to punish the complainant for not comply with such a request or making sexual comments, offensive gestures or cat calling fell within the purview of harassment.

“These kinds of messages and mails are evidence of harassment,” she said.

She said provisions for protection against harassment of women at the workplace were built on the principles of equal opportunities for men and women and their right to earn a livelihood without fear of discrimination.

“Now is the time to change our thinking. It is not the right of a boss to offer any of his subordinate woman workers a lunch, dinner or tea because if she refuses, then she may lose her job or get transferred or get her central contract of job cancelled,” she continued.

She said every case of harassment brought new stories.

“Cyber harassment also comes within the purview of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment,” she said.

Kashmala Tariq said these days many cases of students’ harassment by teachers were mostly coming and most of complaints were related to giving better numbers in exams.

She said the Secretariat of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment was established through an enactment of law by Parliament in March 2010 and she had been in the office for the last two years.

Kashmala Tariq said before she took charge of the office, only five cases of harassment were reported per month but ever since she took over, on average 60 cases a month were coming. This demonstrates people’s confidence in the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment.

“Now they have started feeling that they have to break their silence.”

She said all the federal government departments and cellular companies came within the purview of the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment.

She said multinational companies had articulated SOPs for zero tolerance against women harassment. Kashmala said she had taken action on the complaint of senior women officers of Grade 19.

She said all the government departments and private offices were bound to display the code of conduct of the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at a prominent place in the organization and workplace and on failure of an employer to comply with this provision, the employer shall be liable to fine, which may extend to one hundred thousand rupees but shall not be less than twenty-five thousand rupees.