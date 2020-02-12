IOK remains shut to mark Maqbool Butt’s martyrdom day

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) complete shutdown was observed on Tuesday to mark the 36th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, who was hanged by the Indian authorities in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on this day in 1984.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organisations.