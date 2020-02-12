Ailing wrestler to get Rs500,000

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first ever Asian Games gold medalist wrestler Din Muhammad has been given Rs500,000 grant to look after his ailing health.

Federal Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza approved the grant during the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) executive committee meeting.

Din Muhammad was first wrestler to win the gold during 1954 Asian Games held in Manila. The federal minister directed to allocate Rs500,000 in cash to the ailing player. She also underscored the need to put up a summary to the prime minister for seeking more help for the wrestler.

Dr Fehmida expressed her satisfaction over the fact that PSB has attained 186% increase in revenue generation from its own sources over the period of last seven months only (July 2019-January 2020).

Much of this revenue generation can be attributed to the income collected from swimming pool, hostel and ground hall and membership charges. In 2018-2019, total income generation was around Rs9.5 million, contrary to year 2019-2020 during which total income generation turned out to be Rs17.5 million.