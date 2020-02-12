MCC itinerary unveiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday announced the schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) tour of Pakistan, which runs from February 13-19, says a PCB release.
The MCC will open its weeklong tour, its first in 48 years, with a 20-over match against Lahore Qalandars on February 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium after its arrival in Lahore on February 13.
Schedule: February 14: v Lahore Qalandars (20-over-a-side), Gaddafi Stadium.
Feb 16: v Pakistan Shaheens (50-0ver-a-side), Aitchison College.
Feb 17: v Northern (20-over-a-side), Aitchison College.
Feb 19: v Multan Sultans (20-over-a-side), Aitchison College.
