Wed Feb 12, 2020
February 12, 2020

MCC itinerary unveiled

Sports

 
February 12, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday announced the schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) tour of Pakistan, which runs from February 13-19, says a PCB release.

The MCC will open its weeklong tour, its first in 48 years, with a 20-over match against Lahore Qalandars on February 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium after its arrival in Lahore on February 13.

Schedule: February 14: v Lahore Qalandars (20-over-a-side), Gaddafi Stadium.

Feb 16: v Pakistan Shaheens (50-0ver-a-side), Aitchison College.

Feb 17: v Northern (20-over-a-side), Aitc­hison College.

Feb 19: v Multan Sultans (20-over-a-side), Aitchison College.

