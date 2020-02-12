close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
AFP
February 12, 2020

Egyptian forces kill 17 militants in North Sinai

World

AFP
February 12, 2020

CAIRO: Egyptian police have killed 17 militants in a shootout in the restive northern Sinai, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

Security forces are battling a long-running insurgency in the peninsula, spearheaded by the Islamic State group. The shootout flared as police, acting on intelligence, raided a hideout in North Sinai´s provincial capital of El-Arish, the ministry said in a statement.

They found "terrorist elements" who were planning "hostile operations" and had weapons and explosives, the ministry added. The date of the raid was not specified. Egypt has for years been fighting an Islamist insurgency in North Sinai, which escalated following the military´s 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

Scores of policemen and soldiers have been killed in militant attacks. The army said Sunday that seven soldiers were killed or wounded and 10 militants killed following an attack on a North Sinai army post.

